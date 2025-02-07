State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 321 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $271,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on FR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

