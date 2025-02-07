State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 290 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NFG opened at $72.18 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -515.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,471.32%.

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $625,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,459.02. The trade was a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,439.07. The trade was a 31.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

