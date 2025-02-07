State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 845 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,024,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,613,000 after buying an additional 46,563 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 74,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 613,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,844,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 443,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $302.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.98. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $304.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total value of $2,370,370.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,399 shares of company stock worth $3,529,238. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.35.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

