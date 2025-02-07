Steven Pantelick Sells 4,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $60,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,740.84. This trade represents a 15.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Steven Pantelick sold 10,040 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $148,993.60.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $66,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $756.68 million, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.41. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $4,701,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PubMatic by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 269,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

