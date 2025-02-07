StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Down 6.1 %

NSPR opened at $2.62 on Thursday. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 413.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

