StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baird R W cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ROIC stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 238,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 101,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,347,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,920,000 after buying an additional 85,037 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 160,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.