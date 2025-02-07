StockNews.com Upgrades Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELV. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Stock Down 3.0 %

ELV stock opened at $389.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.94. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 51,967.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,956,000 after purchasing an additional 656,344 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 309.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 713,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,794,000 after purchasing an additional 538,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 85,533.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,574,000 after purchasing an additional 334,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,024,000 after purchasing an additional 286,905 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

