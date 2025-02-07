Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 26,848.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $717,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VV opened at $279.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.51 and a 200 day moving average of $265.48. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $225.69 and a 12 month high of $281.58. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

