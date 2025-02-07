Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 9,993,736 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.4% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,393,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $557.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $549.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $450.99 and a 1 year high of $561.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.