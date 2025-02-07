Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $93.07 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18,801.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,868 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $93,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $184.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.69. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.