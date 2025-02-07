Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 991,227 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5,570.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991,227 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $56,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 64,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 172,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

