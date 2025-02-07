Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $127.74 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 245,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,742,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $42,409,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $11,231,699. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $571.75 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $545.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.95. The company has a market cap of $218.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

