Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,336 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Crocs by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Down 1.5 %

CROX opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.47.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

