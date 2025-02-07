Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,770 Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDEM. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $908,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of BATS FDEM opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

