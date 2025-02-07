Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 792.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 930,402 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 55,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

FAX stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

