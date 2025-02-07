Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $555.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $84.48 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

