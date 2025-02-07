Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.39, for a total value of $2,577,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 805,592 shares in the company, valued at $332,218,084.88. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,565 shares of company stock valued at $39,898,614. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $420.51 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $421.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.55 and its 200-day moving average is $314.12.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.