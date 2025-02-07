Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 88.0% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $791.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

