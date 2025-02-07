Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

