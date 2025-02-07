Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

SHW stock opened at $364.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

