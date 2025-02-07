Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 126,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.19. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.