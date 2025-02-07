Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 928 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,350,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 69,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $42.64 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

