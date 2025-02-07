Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 3,117 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4,862.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $169.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.71. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.