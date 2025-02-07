Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 4,771 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,852,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,954,000 after buying an additional 291,976 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,289,000 after buying an additional 258,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,746,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,079,000 after acquiring an additional 153,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.