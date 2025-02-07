Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.65 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,299.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,292.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1,313.99. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,100.86 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 19.93%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

