Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 61.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $159.55 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

