Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,530 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 376.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

