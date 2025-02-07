Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,737 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 746.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 979.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MicroStrategy by 782.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 10,398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 222,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $325.46 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of -154.47 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $16,314,110. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.78.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

