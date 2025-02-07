Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 239 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.15. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.58 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.