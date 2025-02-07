Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,712,000 after buying an additional 1,251,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,165 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $184.81 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $213.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

