Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 8.36%. Subaru updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.940-2.940 EPS.
Subaru Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Subaru stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.77. 220,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Subaru has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.58.
About Subaru
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Subaru
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.