Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Subaru had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 8.36%. Subaru updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.940-2.940 EPS.

Subaru Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Subaru stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.77. 220,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Subaru has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.58.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

