Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Issues Earnings Results

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Sumco had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 3.25%.
Sumco Price Performance
Sumco stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 6,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.01. Sumco has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Sumco Company Profile
