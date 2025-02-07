Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Issues Earnings Results

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Sumco had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

Sumco stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 6,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.01. Sumco has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

