Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 10,996 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.13.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $231.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.51. The company has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.26 and a 52-week high of $232.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

