Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $14.82 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,680 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,468,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 8.6 %

UBER stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

