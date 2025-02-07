Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $17.65 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $141.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

