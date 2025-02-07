Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 196,904 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,949,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 196,904 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $358,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $70.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.19.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

