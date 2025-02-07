Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 221,528 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,511,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,528 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $539,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,000,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.63 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

