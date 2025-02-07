Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $309,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.26.

NYSE:BSX opened at $105.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $64.39 and a 12-month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. The trade was a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,302 shares of company stock worth $4,464,725. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

