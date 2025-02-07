Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $336.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899,188 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 309,338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $336,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Boeing Trading Up 1.6 %

BA stock opened at $184.81 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $213.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

