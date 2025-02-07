SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $8.51. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 225,879 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on SunCar Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in SunCar Technology Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunCar Technology Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.