Superior Group of Companies, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

SGC stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $245.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,185.92. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGC shares. StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

