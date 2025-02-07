T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,169,000 after acquiring an additional 231,286 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average of $112.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

