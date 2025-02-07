Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $156.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.22.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $192.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.10.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after buying an additional 880,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after acquiring an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,780.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after purchasing an additional 436,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

