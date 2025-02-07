Tandem Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $122.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $123.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.15.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

