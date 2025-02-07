Tandem Financial LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tandem Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after acquiring an additional 606,411 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 146,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 245.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $263.43 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $183.78 and a 1 year high of $265.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.54 and its 200-day moving average is $241.49.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.