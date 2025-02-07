Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) CEO Sells $29,236.22 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,236.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,631,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,479.36. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNGX stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNGX. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 489,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 142,710 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 100,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 76,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

