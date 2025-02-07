TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$251.00 to C$256.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$209.83.

TSE TRI traded down C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$252.22. 185,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,054. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$234.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$230.43. The stock has a market cap of C$113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$200.50 and a one year high of C$255.65.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 20.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

