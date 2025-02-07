Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after purchasing an additional 352,460 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,582,000 after purchasing an additional 350,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after purchasing an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $300.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.38 and its 200 day moving average is $285.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $243.35 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

