Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 50.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $285.29 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.78 and a 200-day moving average of $318.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.45.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

