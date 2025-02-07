Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $111,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of NU by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NU by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NU by 86.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NU opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

